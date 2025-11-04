Holywater broadens microdrama pipeline through 70-series deal with Amo Pictures

Microdrama specialist Holywater, owner of platforms including MyDrama and My Muse, is teaming with fellow Ukrainian outfit Amo Pictures on a deal to produce more than 70 new vertical series.

The new strategic partnership comes after the companies have previously partnered on several other microdramas including Spark Me Tenderly, Chained by Her Love and Young Elite.

Holywater, led by co-founders and co-CEOs Bogdan Nesvit and Anatolii Kasianov, says it has more than 60 million users across its various platforms. Outside of titles produced with Amo Pictures, Holywater’s roster of top-performing microdramas include The Diamond Rose.

The deal further broadens Holywater’s content pipeline, after the Kiev-headquartered company sold an undisclosed equity stake to Fox Entertainment. As part of that deal, Fox Entertainment Studios will produce around 200 vertical video series for My Drama, with production already underway on several in Atlanta Georgia. On the Spanish-language side, Holywater also has a partnership with Lat Am studio Elefantec Global.

Amo Pictures, based in the Ukraine and Poland, says it produces more than 1,000 hours of content each year across the Ukraine, USA, Canada, Australia, the UK, Spain and France.

“Amo Pictures has already proven itself to be an extraordinary partner, helping Holywater create some of our biggest global hits,” said Nesvit and Kasianov. “With the quality they consistently produce, it’s no mystery why their work has gained such traction, and why so many companies are eager to work with them. This new partnership lets us significantly scale our past shared successes as we continue redefining storytelling for the next generation.”

Amo Pictures CEO Anatolii Dudinskyi added: “This collaboration allows us to scale up production, implement new technological solutions, and maintain high quality standards in vertical content.”