HBO Max takes on Dead Boy Detectives from Berlanti Productions, WBTV

Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer HBO Max has ordered Dead Boy Detectives, an eight-part horror series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television (WBTV).

Steve Yockey

Steve Yockey, who is creator, executive producer and showrunner on HBO Max original The Flight Attendant, penned the pilot episode and will serve as showrunner on the project, which is based on a pair of DC comics – The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives.

The series is described as a “fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief and death through the lens of… two dead British teenagers and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace.” The world of Dead Boy Detectives was first introduced on screen in Doom Patrol which also comes from HBO, WBTV and Berlanti Productions.

Executive producers on the project are Yockey, Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol, Supernatural), Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash) and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You).

The pilot episode was directed by Lee Toland Krieger, who also serves as executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden.

Yockey, Carver, Berlanti Productions and Krieger are all under overall deals with WBTV.

The series stars George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri and Kassius Nelson, in addition to Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura and Jenn Lyon.

