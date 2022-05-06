Please wait...
HBO Max renews Paul Feig’s Minx

Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in Minx

NEWS BRIEF: WarnerMedia’s streamer HBO Max has renewed a comedy series exec produced by Hollywood director Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, The Heat) for a second season.

From creator and showrunner Ellen Rapoport, Feigco Entertaiment and Lionsgate television, Minx stars Ophelia Lovibond (W1A, Elementary) as an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women in 1970s LA.

C21 reporter 06-05-2022 ©C21Media

