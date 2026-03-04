Hallmark Television embraces romance series Paris is Always a Good Idea

New York-based Hallmark Media has commissioned romantic drama Paris is Always a Good Idea, starring Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Scott Michael Foster (Return to Office) and Rebecca Hanssen (The Witcher).

Coproduced by indie scripted outfit Dynamic Television (12 Dates ’til Christmas) and UK prodco Clapperboard Studios (Love Rat), the series is adapted from the novel of the same name by Jenn McKinley.

The 6×60′ series follows a young woman who returns to Paris with her family and her infuriating office rival only to be sent on an emotional journey across Europe to reconnect with the three men she fell in love with during her gap year.

Paris is Always a Good Idea is currently shooting in Paris and Spain and is expected to premiere later this year. Dynamic Television will handle global distribution, excluding the US.

Carrie Stein, president, global scripted television, Dynamic Television, said: “Lacey brings enormous charm to the role, and we’re excited to work with Clapperboard Studios on a project that feels distinctly Hallmark and offers strong worldwide appeal.”