Greg Vince joins All3Media’s Aurora Media as creative director for originals

All3Media-backed content agency Aurora Media Worldwide has appointed series producer and showrunner Greg Vince to the newly created post of creative director for originals.

Joining after a three-year stint at Nutopia, Vince will focus on increasing Aurora’s output in originals and factual entertainment.

Vince has almost two decades of broadcast and SVoD experience and has overseen factual series including Top Gear for the BBC and The Grand Tour for Amazon Prime.

During his time at Nutopia he was a series producer on the Disney+ original Limitless, exec produced by Darren Aronofsky and hosted by Chris Hemsworth. He has also held roles at the BBC, Amazon and CPL Productions.

In addition to leading creative development, Vince will also collaborate with Aurora’s development team on creating original content for broadcasters, OTTs and streaming platforms. He will report to Aurora Media Worldwide’s chief strategy officer Barry Flanigan.

Aurora Media, founded in 2012, specialises in the development and production of live, premium and global sports events as well as original content. Its roster of clients and partnerships include ITV, National Geographic and Twitch.

“Greg has an extensive track record of delivering extremely high-quality, narrative-led content, on some of the biggest and most successful global TV shows,” said Flanigan.

“His skills are an excellent fit with Aurora’s strength in formatting and producing original and innovative international content.”