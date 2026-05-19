GammaTime, COL Group pact aims to take microdramas mainstream

LA-based microdrama platform GammaTime, founded by former Miramax CEO Bill Block, has agreed a co-financing and coproduction deal with COL Group International to develop four original microseries.

The two companies said their goal is to push the microdrama format into the mainstream.

As part of the collaboration, GammaTime has licensed She Means Justice, available on COL Group’s FlareFlow app, and coproduced a sequel, with three more copros on the way.

She Means Justice centres on an attorney whose pregnant daughter is threatened by the dangerous son of a powerful client.

“This is not about expanding catalogue,” said James Wang, CEO of FlareFlow. “This is about expanding creative ambition. Working with GammaTime allows us to combine Hollywood’s genre craftsmanship with FlareFlow’s global distribution engine and data intelligence. We believe the next evolution of microdrama lies in genre expansion – thrillers, crime and elevated romance – developed from day one with global audiences in mind.”

Fiona Li, studio head and general manager of COL Media US, added: “Microdrama is moving beyond format innovation into a phase of creative standardisation and global scalability.

“What’s been missing is a development model that integrates Hollywood storytelling discipline with real-time audience data at scale. This partnership is designed to close that gap – not just to produce content, but to define what globally viable microdrama looks like.”