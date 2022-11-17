French doc outfit ZED hires Chloé Chevrier to manage international sales

French documentary producer and distributor ZED has hired Chloé Chevrier to join its international distribution team as sales manager.

Chevrier has more than six years of experience within the audiovisual sector. She started as sales coordinator at rival French distributor GAD before joining art and music specialist sales house Auditorium Films as international sales and acquisitions manager.

As international sales manager, Chevrier succeeds Charlotte Tachet, who was promoted to head of distribution and acquisitions in early 2022.

Chevrier is now in charge of the sale of projects and catalogue titles in Asia, the Middle East, Israel, Benelux, Greece, Switzerland and French-speaking Canada. She also manages in-flight and ancillary rights worldwide.