Zed reveals new head of distribution & acquisitions after Persyn-Preljocaj exits

Paris-based documentary producer and distributor Zed has promoted from within to name its new head of distribution and acquisitions.

Charlotte Tachet replaces Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, who left the French factual firm in March to join Newen Connect as head of factual distribution.

Beginning her career at Zed in 2016, Tachet served as international sales manager for more than six years, responsible for selling the company’s catalogue in Asia/Pacific, German-speaking Europe, the Middle East, Benelux, Switzerland and French-speaking Canada.

Prior to Zed, Tachet was head of documentary sales and acquisitions at Mediawan and oversaw development and international documentary sales at Roche Productions, before going on to create and run the documentary distribution department at AB International Distribution for three years.