Fremantle to raise Eureka’s Australian parenting format on international market

Fremantle has acquired global distribution rights to reality TV experiment format Parental Guidance, which was originally developed and produced by Eureka Productions for Channel 9 in Australia.

The show follows 10 sets of parents with very different parenting styles, putting their methods to the ultimate test to find out which one “produces the best kids.”

From ‘helicopter’ parents to ‘free range’ and ‘routine’ parents to extreme authoritarians, the format takes viewers behind the closed doors of parenthood.

The Australian version is hosted by journalist Ally Langdon and parenting expert Dr Justin Coulson. It recently became the most watched non-news show in the country, beating Celebrity MasterChef, Big Brother VIP, The Bachelorette and Have You Been Paying Attention?, according to Fremantle.

Chris Culvenor, co-CEO of Sydney-based Eureka Productions, said: “Everyone has an opinion about parenting, and in this series we shine a spotlight on the myriad different styles, skills and techniques.”

Rob Clark, director of global entertainment at Fremantle, added: “Parental Guidance is a fascinating, moving and often funny look at how we live. At the centre of this format is the universal and relatable theme of parenting. It is a subject we all have direct experience of, whether as a child of parents or as parents of children, and many have their own views.”