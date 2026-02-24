Fremantle takes Special Delivery of Japanese gameshow format

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: The distribution arm of European production group Fremantle has added Japanese gameshow format Special Delivery to its sales slate.

Fremantle has picked up the international rights outside Japan to the new comedy gameshow format, co-developed by Blue Circle (a Fremantle company) and leading Japanese broadcaster TBS and is shopping the show at this week’s London TV Screenings.

The show sends comedians on hilarious missions to attempt to deliver anything, anywhere, anyhow. Contestants must take the job seriously; but the job does not return the favour, as everything conspires against them.

Commissioned for TBS in Japan, Special Delivery launched this January, when its debut episode ranked number one in its time slot and achieved a 28% audience share. In Japan, the show is played by celebrities, but it can be adapted to suit different casting approaches worldwide.

Vasha Wallace, exec VP of global acquisitions and development, global entertainment at Fremantle, said: “Partnering with TBS to co-develop Special Delivery has been a fantastic collaboration. As a broadcaster known for bold, inventive comedy, TBS has been an exceptional creative partner, and together we’ve shaped a format that harnesses the originality of Japanese entertainment into something with clear global potential. There is a strong appetite worldwide for big, visual, laugh-out-loud comedy, and Special Delivery has all the ingredients to travel and connect with audiences beyond Japan.