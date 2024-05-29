Fremantle appoints Mark Reynolds as global head of documentaries

European production group Fremantle has appointed former BBC Studios exec Mark Reynolds as its permanent global head of documentaries.

Reynolds has been doing the job on an interim basis since the end of last year when former Storyville editor Mandy Chang segued to a new role leading Fremantle factual label Undeniable.

This morning it has been confirmed that Reynolds will take on the role permanently, reporting to group COO and CEO for continental Europe Andrea Scrosati.

In his role Reynolds will continue to support the growth of the Fremantle Global Documentaries business, driving collaboration across production companies and labels around the world.

Prior to his role at Fremantle he was a consultant advising producers and platforms on programming, coproduction and distribution strategies.

Before this, he was unscripted portfolio director at BBC Studios, responsible for growing the company’s portfolio of creative relationships and IP pipeline for all unscripted genres. Reynolds also had a long career at BBC Worldwide delivering the commercial and content strategy for factual for global distribution.

Scrosati said: “Mark has been a key member of the Fremantle family since he joined earlier this year, and I am delighted he has taken this role. With his extensive commercial expertise in the unscripted genre on a global scale, Mark will continue to spearhead our activity in the premium documentary space, working with our world-class production companies and labels to position Fremantle as one of the leading players in this genre.”

Reynolds added: “I am excited to continue my role at Fremantle working with such an experienced and talented team. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with some of the world’s finest and most innovative storytellers, across a diverse range of critically acclaimed documentaries, to continue to grow a world class reputation of quality for Fremantle Global Documentaries.”

Fremantle has made a number of strategic investments within the documentary and non-scripted market which now includes more than 20 Fremantle documentary labels. Most recently it bought into Beach House Pictures and Asacha Media Group. This follows the acquisition of 72 Films, Wildstar Films and Silvio Productions in 2022, as well as the launch of premium documentaries label, Undeniable last year.