France Télévisions to kick off fifth season of Street Football

French animated children’s series Street Football is returning to pubcaster France Télévisions for a fifth season this Friday, 20 years after the show first aired.

Created by Marco Beretta and Serge Rosenzweig, Street Football (aka Foot 2 Rue) originally aired for three seasons on France 3 between 2005 and 2010.

In 2019, a fourth season, produced by Banijay Kids & Family’s Monello Productions and Zodiak Kids & Family France, was announced. Premiering in 2022, it doubled the audience record for France Télévisions’ streaming platform Okoo, according to Banijay, and was the best launch for an animated series on the service.

S5 will launch on Okoo on Friday and air on France 4 next week. The new 26×22’ season, which is also produced with MoBo, follows the team as they compete in the Street Football World Cup.

To mark the S5 launch, Street Football has teamed up with French rapper Akhenaton, who produced the original theme tune, for an exclusive music single. Street Football live experiences and games will also come to cities across France as part of the Okoo Summer Tour. In the autumn, a branded magazine will launch.

Broadcast in 28 territories, Street Football follows five diverse children who come together through their shared love of the sport, using it to overcome loneliness and build community.

Giorgio Welter, CEO of Monello Productions, said: “Street Football has always been about more than just the game – it’s about inclusion, resilience and friendship. With season five, we’re taking the brand to new heights, with a wide-reaching campaign, which connects audiences across content, culture and community, to create a 360-degree experience for fans.”