Fox’s MarVista inks six-film slate deal with Canvas Media Studios focusing on indies

Fox Entertainment-owned MarVista Entertainment (MVE) has signed a six-film slate deal with US-based production company Canvas Media Studios.

Fernando Szew

The deal will focus on identifying diverse, emerging writers and directors, with the companies stating that the pact represents a “new low budget indie film model built on a unique co-financing model between Canvas, MVE and other investors.”

The agreement covers fully financed, completed titles with a pre-buy distribution commitment from MVE, which will oversee global distribution for all films under the deal.

Canvas, which is led by CEO David Tochterman, recently completed production on the first film under the agreement, Don’t Let It In.

Written and directed by Jay Henric and based on her short film, the genre thriller has a Native American lead cast and was filmed with the cooperation of the Florida Seminole Tribe. It was partially shot on the Big Cypress reservation in the Everglades.

Tochterman serves as executive producer alongside Allen DeBevoise, Allison Vanore, Everett Osceola, Yann Henric, Jordan Barillas, David Massey and MarVista CEO and founding partner Fernando Szew.

Jordan Pinto 03-05-2022 ©C21Media

