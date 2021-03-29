Fox takes on Domino Masters

US broadcaster Fox has ordered a domino-themed competition format series to be hosted by actor Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family).

Premiering during 2021-22, Domino Masters sees 16 teams compete against each other in ambitious domino-building challenges.

Each week the domino enthusiasts will face-off in a domino-toppling and chain-reaction tournament, until one team is crowned the Domino Masters. The winning team will also receive a cash prize.

Domino Masters is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, with Gail Berman, Danny Schrader and Hend Baghdady exec producing.

After its linear telecast on Fox, Domino Masters will be available for streaming on Fox’s AVoD platform Tubi.

“Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain-reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment.

“Domino Masters will take this passion to a whole new level in a truly original format. Eric is the perfect host to harness the fun and excitement, as viewers witness true artists creating some of the most innovative domino topples ever envisioned.”