Fox meets Our Kind of People

US broadcaster Fox has given a straight-to-series order to scripted series Our Kind of People from writer and executive producer Karin Gist (Grey’s Anatomy) and executive producer Lee Daniels (The United States vs Billie Holiday).

Produced by 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, the series is based on the Lawrence Otis Graham novel of the same name.

It is executive produced by: Gist and Claire Brown through The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez through Lee Daniels Entertainment; Ben Silverman, Howard T Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; Pam Williams and Montrel McKay.

Our Kind of People follows single mom Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the beauty of black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up the community forever.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, Fox Entertainment, said: “Our Kind of People is a soapy, thrilling exploration of race and class in America and an unapologetic celebration of black resilience and achievement – all daringly told by a team we’ve been eager to get back in business with.”