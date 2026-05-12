Fox focuses on returners for fall, lines up Baywatch and The Interrogator for midseason

US broadcast network Fox is leaning on returning hits for its forthcoming autumn schedule, with Best Medicine and Doc among the returning procedurals, while new scripted series including the Baywatch reboot will premiere in midseason.

Best Medicine, an American adaptation of UK medical drama Doc Martin, and hospital procedural Doc will air on Tuesday nights in the fall, while Mondays will feature unscripted shows Celebrity Name That Tune and Celebrity Weakest Link.

Unscripted titles lead the primetime line-up for the remainder of the week with The Floor (seasons six and seven) and 99 To Beat (S2) airing on Wednesdays, followed by Hell’s Kitchen (S25-26) and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (S5) on Thursdays and Fox College Football on Fridays.

Sunday nights will feature Fox’s comedy block consisting of The Simpsons, Animal Control, Universal Basic Guys and Grimsburg.

The new iteration of Baywatch, coproduced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle and featuring a cast including Stephen Amell and Jessica Belkin, will premiere in January 2027, Fox announced.

Also debuting in midseason is The Interrogator, an espionage thriller starring, written and executive produced by UK actor and comedian Stephen Fry. Coproduced by Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment, the series follows a man who dismantle the minds of some of the world’s most dangerous criminals.

Other series returning in midseason include Memory of a Killer, Murder in a Small Town, American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Krapopolis, Crime Scene Kitchen, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Extracted, Fear Factor: House of Fear, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, MasterChef and Next Level Chef.

Shows currently on air in Fox’s spring slate include Bear Grylls is Running Wild, Farmer Wants a Wife, Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear, The Floor, MasterChef, Next Level Chef, The1% Club and The Quiz with Balls.

“Our 2026-27 slate reflects what Fox does best: putting creative first with distinctive, returnable series and bold, character-driven storytelling,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade.

“With a strong foundation of returning hits and a carefully curated pipeline of new original series, we’re building a line-up designed to connect with broad audiences, drive performance in both the US and around the world, and bring the consistency, scale, and momentum that position us strongly for the year ahead.”

Fox fall 2026 schedule (all times ET/PT)

MONDAY

20.00-21.00 – Celebrity Name That Tune

21.00-22.00 – Celebrity Weakest Link

TUESDAY

20.00-21.00 – Best Medicine

21.00-22.00 – Doc

WEDNESDAY

20.00-21.00 – The Floor

21.00-22.00 – 99 To Beat

THURSDAY

20.00-21.00 – Hell’s Kitchen

21.00-22.00 – Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

FRIDAY

20.00 (ET) – Fox College Football Friday

SATURDAY

19.00-22.30 (ET) – Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

19.00-19.30 – NFL On Fox

19:00-20.00 – The OT / Fox Animation Encores

20.00-20.30 – The Simpsons

22.30-21.00 – Animal Control

21.00-21.30 – Universal Basic Guys

21.30-22.00 – Grimsburg