Fox Entertainment Global hires Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions

Fox Entertainment Global, the distribution arm of Fox Entertainment, has appointed Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions.

Based in London, Tang will oversee content management for the distribution division of Fox Entertainment’s owned and affiliated production entities based in the UK. She will also acquire programming from third-party producers for the company’s global distribution slate across both scripted and unscripted programming.

Tang joins from UK distributor Fifth Season, where she had been exec director of acquisitions since 2022. In that role, she led a global team focused on sourcing, acquiring and financing premium scripted and unscripted projects. She joined Fifth Season as director of content in 2020, when the company was known as Endeavor.

Prior to that, Tang was a buyer at companies including Sky, BBC Studios, Paramount-owned 5 and Discovery Networks International. In those roles, she managed the licensing and acquisition of thousands of hours of content for major networks and new platform launches across the world.

Tang began her career at Viacom (now Paramount) in 2010, holding scheduling, programming and acquisitions positions with MTV Networks and EPIX in both London and New York.

Prentiss Fraser, president of Fox Entertainment Global, said: “Liz is an accomplished and well-loved content executive with deep relationships across the industry and an exceptional eye for commercially and creatively compelling programming.

“Her experience with the production community and across acquisitions and programming with both broadcasters/platforms and global distribution companies will be invaluable in supporting Fox’s expanding slate.”