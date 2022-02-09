Fox Entertainment acquires Gumby kids’ property and back catalogue

Fox Entertainment has acquired the popular Gumby animated franchise and is working on a reimagined version of the children’s property.

Fox Entertainment acquired all rights to the franchise, including the Gumby animated character and his friends, from the estate of Joseph Clokey, son of creator Art Clokey. The agreement covers film, television and streaming, consumer products, licensing, publishing and all other categories.

In addition, Fox acquired the Gumby back catalogue of animated series, specials, movies and content. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fox said the acquisition is part of a long-term strategy to build a select, curated and culturally compelling library of owned content and IP to roll out across its linear, AVoD, blockchain-based and other platforms.

The property follows Gumby and his sidekick Pokey, a talking orange donkey, as they embark on adventures through different environments and times in history. The first Gumby-related project, a three-minute short film, was released in 1953 and the property has since been expanded into longer-form TV series and a movie.

“Competition for globally recognised intellectual property is fierce,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier in a statement.

“Uncovering this gem, with its built-in awareness and affinity, and bringing it to Fox, adds meaningful value and creative possibilities to the IP itself and to multiple divisions of our company.”

According to Fox, its teams are working on showcasing the classic Gumby series on Tubi, while Fox Entertainment Studios, Bento Box, Tubi, Blockchain Creative Labs and other members of the Fox creative team are collaborating to reimagine the franchise for broadcast, streaming and other platforms.

Other recent acquisitions from Fox Entertainment include TMZ and MarVista Entertainment.