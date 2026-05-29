Fox Creator Studios links up with comic Tom Segura’s podcast outfit YMH Studios

Fox Entertainment is expanding its creator economy strategy through a new multi-project partnership between its recently launched Fox Creator Studios and comedian Tom Segura’s podcast company YMH Studios.

Under the deal, the companies will jointly develop, finance and produce original programming for release across YMH’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms.

Fox Entertainment said the pact will combine YMH’s D2C business and creator-owned comedy portfolio with Fox Creator Studios’ production, ad sales and global distribution operations.

A stand-up comedy showcase, a horror-comedy animated series and a live-action comedy set in an airport bar are among the initial slate, with some of the projects set to begin production this year.

YMH Studios spans around 25 podcasts, which generate more than 500 million annual impressions, according to data supplied by Fox Entertainment. In addition to its podcasting work, it also produces scripted and unscripted television content.

Launched in January and led by Billy Parks, Fox Creator Studios is focused on partnering with creators who already control audience relationships and monetisation channels, then scaling those brands through Fox’s production and distribution infrastructure.

At launch, it announced deals with food personalities and influencers such as Gordon Ramsay as well as YouTube creators Rosanna Pansino, Jolly, Sorted Food, Food Theorists and Little Remy Food.

“Tom is a rare creative who has built an entire world around his voice and point of view,” said Parks, head of Fox Creator Studios. “What he and YMH president Ryan T Hall have done across stand-up, podcasts and direct-to-consumer is incredibly forward-thinking, and we’re excited to partner with them to build on this foundation, bring even more of Tom’s original ideas to life and share them with new and existing fans globally.”

Segura added: “Comedy is what drives everything we do at YMH. We’ve built a studio that lets us create, produce and connect directly with fans, and Fox Creator Studios is the right partner to help us expand that. They bring the scale, infrastructure and flexibility to take our ideas further, while letting us do what we do best.”