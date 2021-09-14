Please wait...
Former Disney pair in talks to buy Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook

Jada Pinkett Smith (centre) fronts Red Table Talk

Former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs are reportedly in talks to purchase Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s prodco Westbrook.

With backing from private-equity giant Blackstone Group, Mayer and Staggs’ as-yet-unnamed venture last month acquired Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine in a deal valued at US$900m.

Westbrook produces the Netflix series Cobra Kai, based on The Karate Kid, along with Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook Watch chatshow Red Table Talks and forthcoming Richard Williams biopic King Richard, which stars Will Smith as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Other prodcos, such as Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment and Ben Silverman and Howard Owens’ Propagate, are said to be in Mayer and Staggs’ sights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The duo recently helmed a special purpose acquisition company set up by US tax credit specialist Forest Road Acquisition Corp, which in June this year completed a three-way merger with health and fitness companies Beachbody and Myx.

Oli Hammett
Oli Hammett 14-09-2021 ©C21Media

