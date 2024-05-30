FilmRise CFO Johnny Holden adds chief strategy officer post to remit

FilmRise’s chief financial officer (CFO), Johnny Holden, has taken on the additional role of strategy officer (CSO).

In the newly created position at the New York-based studio and AVoD company, Holden will work closely with CEO Danny Fisher and the rest of the executive team to expand the firm’s presence in the streaming space.

He will retain all of his existing CFO duties as he takes on the new role.

Holden has been with FilmRise since 2020, helping to grow the company’s FAST channels business and refining its data-led processes for identifying and acquiring content, among other initiatives.

He was previously the CFO and VP of finance at Vice TV.

Fisher said: “We are confident that Johnny’s ongoing strategic initiatives will continue to bolster the company as a dominant player in the AVoD/FAST space worldwide.”