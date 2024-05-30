Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

FilmRise CFO Johnny Holden adds chief strategy officer post to remit

FilmRise’s chief financial officer (CFO), Johnny Holden, has taken on the additional role of strategy officer (CSO).

Johnny Holden

In the newly created position at the New York-based studio and AVoD company, Holden will work closely with CEO Danny Fisher and the rest of the executive team to expand the firm’s presence in the streaming space.

He will retain all of his existing CFO duties as he takes on the new role.

Holden has been with FilmRise since 2020, helping to grow the company’s FAST channels business and refining its data-led processes for identifying and acquiring content, among other initiatives.

He was previously the CFO and VP of finance at Vice TV.

Fisher said: “We are confident that Johnny’s ongoing strategic initiatives will continue to bolster the company as a dominant player in the AVoD/FAST space worldwide.”

Jordan Pinto 30-05-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

New Viaplay board considers damages case against ex-CEO Anders Jensen
Julie Chang joins ex-Blue Ant colleagues Attwood, Daniere at Serial Maven Studios
US shows 'attract as many viewers as 12 local European titles combined'
Embattled kids producers relicensing to Russia, presenting LGBTQ+ content issues
Viasat World heats up CEE market with True Crime launch