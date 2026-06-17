Fadia, The Uniform and Olivia among Golden Nymph winners at Monte-Carlo fest

MCTV: Israel-Palestine feature Fadia won three prizes while Danish police drama The Uniform, Italy’s Gomorrah – The Origins and Germany’s Olivia were also among the scripted winners at the Golden Nymph Awards, which last night closed the 65th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

Shady Srour’s Fadia, which is produced by Cinema Virgin and explores the impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict, was named best film and also won the Jury Special Prize, while Yara Jarrar was best actress. Miso Film’s The Uniform took best series, and Sky Studios and Cattleya copro Gomorrah was recognised as best creation.

Johannes Hegemann, who plays the title role in Olivia, a ZDF biopic of drag queen Olivia Jones, took home the best actor prize. Ponies, the Peacock series from Universal Television, won the public prize.

In the feature reports and news categories, SVT’s Mission Investigate: The Hunt won best social or cultural feature report; France Télévisions’ La Guerre: Donald Trump et nous picked up the best geopolitical or conflict feature report award; and the BBC’s Into the Void: Putin’s Foreign Fighters received the jury special prize.

For the first time, the Golden Nymphs also gave out awards to digital programming. KBS and Yoo Kyung-Hyun’s Next-Door Families – What Makes a Family? was named best original digital creation, while Ok Charlotte’s La face cachée de l’aéroport CDG la nuit was best documentary digital format.

Elsewhere, the Prince Rainier III Special Prize was presented to French-Belgian copro PFAS: Our Forever Poisons; France’s Child Protection: The Scandal of Minors in Prostitution collected the AMADE Prize; and French-Tunisian project The Voice of Hind Rajab received the Monaco Red Cross Prize.

The ceremony also saw Hollywood legend Kurt Russell receive the Crystal Nymph in recognition of his long career in TV and film from Prince Albert II of Monaco, while British star Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers, My Fault: London) was honoured with the International Golden Nymph for most promising talent.

The festival began last Friday with the international premiere of AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City season three. The opening ceremony saw prizes presented to Spanish star Ester Expósito, who also took home an International Golden Nymph for most promising talent; French television personality Michel Drucker, who received the Honorary Nymph Award; and Slow Horses star Kristin Scott Thomas, who was presented with another Crystal Nymph.