Ex-Paramount formats exec Roxanne Pompa lands at Diamond Moving Pictures

Former Paramount Global formats exec Roxanne Pompa has been named global head of international formats and distribution at LA-based studio Diamond Moving Pictures.

Pompa joins after spending 18 years with Paramount Global, most recently as VP of international formats at its sales and distribution arm Paramount Global Content Distribution.

During her tenure, Pompa played a key role in the international expansion of scripted formats including Ray Donovan, The Affair, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Good Wife, while also working across unscripted stalwarts such as Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.

Diamond Moving Pictures was founded by creator and showrunner Bill Diamond, IP management expert Sheri Kelton and entertainment lawyer and financing strategist Randy Mendelsohn.

The company said it controls 18 proven international TV properties, spanning dramas and comedies, in addition to six feature film formats that are “primed for remake and multi-territory exploitation.”

“Roxanne’s extraordinary track record in international formats and production makes her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Kelton, who serves as CEO and partner at Diamond Moving Pictures.

“Her expertise in bringing premium content to global audiences aligns perfectly with our mission to champion great stories and build worldwide brands around unforgettable IP.”

Pompa added: “The company’s commitment to writer-driven content and global storytelling resonates deeply with my passion for bringing exceptional programming to audiences worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my international experience to help Diamond Moving Pictures’ impressive slate of original series and proven formats reach their full global potential.”