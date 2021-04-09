EndemolShine, Black Sheep renew copro deal

NEWS BRIEF: EndemolShine Fiction and Paris-based Black Sheep Films have renewed their co-development and coproduction partnership, which covers all of the latter’s film slate.

Founded in 2016 by Augustin Bernard and Mathieu Van de Velde, Black Sheep Films produces scripted series for broadcasters and streaming platforms in France and worldwide. The prodco most recently produced Patricia Moore (9×12’) for digital platform Blackpills.