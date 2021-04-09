Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > EndemolShine, Black Sheep renew copro deal

EndemolShine, Black Sheep renew copro deal

Patricia Moore was produced for digital platform Blackpills

NEWS BRIEF: EndemolShine Fiction and Paris-based Black Sheep Films have renewed their co-development and coproduction partnership, which covers all of the latter’s film slate.

Founded in 2016 by Augustin Bernard and Mathieu Van de Velde, Black Sheep Films produces scripted series for broadcasters and streaming platforms in France and worldwide. The prodco most recently produced Patricia Moore (9×12’) for digital platform Blackpills.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 09-04-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows