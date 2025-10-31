Empire star Taraji P Henson agrees first-look pact with Fox Entertainment Studios

Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Empire actress Taraji P Henson and her prodco TPH Entertainment.

Henson will serve as executive producer and content originator for both scripted and unscripted TV projects spanning comedy, drama and reality formats.

She will work with Jamila Jordan-Theus, head of development and production at TPH Entertainment, to develop a slate of shows for FES.

Hannah Pillemer, head of scripted at FES, and Allison Wallach, head of unscripted, said: “Taraji brings tremendous vision, commitment and creative fearlessness to every project, making her a truly inspiring partner. Together with TPH Entertainment, we’re excited to empower new voices and develop projects that both entertain and captivate today’s audiences.”

Henson and Jordan-Theus said: “We are thrilled to work in partnership with [FES president] Fernando Szew and the entire Fox Entertainment Studio team as we continue to produce thoughtful and bold stories alongside authentic voices.

“TPH stands on the pillars of community, so we are eager to embrace this storytelling collective and deliver compelling creative to audiences across the globe.”