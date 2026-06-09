El Estudio hires Sonia Martínez as director of content for Spain in push for growth

Former Atresmedia and Buendía Estudios executive Sonia Martínez has joined El Estudio in Spain as director of content.

The move marks the start of a new growth phase for El Estudio, focused on consolidating its Spanish operation and developing new projects with international potential, according to the company.

El Estudio was launched in 2020 as a prodco specialising in content for the Spanish-speaking market. It is led by Mexican producer Pablo Cruz, one of its three co-founders, as CEO.

Martínez joins a team that also includes Juana García Blaya, VP for Mexico, and Julieta Bernabó, chief financial officer.

In her new role, the executive will lead El Estudio’s creative strategy in Spain and oversee the development and production of film and TV projects.

Martínez is one of the most influential figures in the Spanish audiovisual industry and was key to the international profile local scripted content achieved over the past decade.

Her arrival at El Estudio comes after she left Buendía Estudios, the production joint venture between Atresmedia and Telefónica, in February. There, she worked on series including Sira, The Cook of Castamar, Veneno and Cardo.

She was previously director of fiction at Atresmedia for a decade, a period during which she greenlit titles including Gran Hotel, Locked Up, The Time in Between and Money Heist.

“I approach this new stage with great excitement and responsibility. I am joining a company with a very clear identity, huge creative ambition and a strong international vocation. I am highly motivated to contribute to El Estudio’s growth in Spain and to drive projects that connect with audiences around the world,” said Martínez.

“It is a privilege to have Sonia at El Estudio. I have followed and admired her work for years. Her experience, creative vision and deep knowledge of the industry will be key to this new phase. Her arrival strengthens our goal of continuing to build a benchmark company in Spanish-language content creation from Spain and Mexico for the world,” added Cruz.

El Estudio was founded in 2020 by Cruz alongside Enrique López Lavigne and Diego Suárez Chialvo, who later left the company.