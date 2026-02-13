EBU, Council of Europe to support European drama copros with new funding

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the Council of Europe have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint funding award aimed at supporting high-quality European drama series designed for international coproduction.

The European Series Development Award will provide €50,000 (US$59,313) in development support to help advance ambitious European drama series intended to become European copros.

The initiative was previewed at TV Drama Vision during the Gothenburg Film Festival in Sweden in January. It will be implemented within the Council of Europe’s pilot programme for series coproductions, run through Eurimages, and will be supported by the EBU Drama Initiative and the EBU Fiction Expert Group.

The award aims to “encourage independent European storytelling, strengthen crossborder coproduction, foster collaboration between producers and public service media, and support high-quality drama series with strong European and democratic relevance.”

The joint call for projects was launched today, with a submission deadline of March 18. Following an expert review and shortlisting process, a jury composed of representatives of both organisations and an independent professional will select up to two projects to receive support.