DLT Entertainment continues talent management push with Layton stake

DLT Entertainment in the UK has added to its roster of talent management companies by investing in London-based Hannah Layton Management.

Hannah Layton

The production and distribution company also has stakes in Blue Book Artist Management, Gag Reflex, Impatient Productions, MMB Creative, The Soho Agency, Andrew Roach Talent and The Galton Agency.

Founded in 2015, Hannah Layton Management represents both emerging and established comedic writer-performers.

DLT’s investment in Hannah Layton Management, financial details of which were not disclosed, comes as part of its push into representation to create an internal network of talent, contacts and ideas.

DLT is also the owner and manager of the largest independent theatre in the West End, the Shaftsbury Theatre, where musical & Juliet reopened last September.

The company said it recently had a record year in programme sales as a result of the worldwide Covid production shutdown.

Donald Taffner Jr, president of DLT Entertainment, said: “I have known and admired Hannah when she worked at other agencies before starting up her own. Not only is she a fantastic agent, but she shares the same values as our other agencies, making her a perfect fit for expansion.”

Nico Franks 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

