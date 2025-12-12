Disney strikes deal with OpenAI to bring 200 characters to video platform Sora

Disney has become the latest Hollywood studio to formally go into business with an AI firm, having struck a three-year licensing deal that will bring 200 of its characters to OpenAI’s text-to-video platform Sora.

Under the agreement, Sora will be able to make short “user-prompted” social videos that can be viewed and shared by other users, in addition to being available on Disney+.

Characters included in the deal span franchises and studios such as Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. They include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Lilo, Stitch, Ariel, Belle, Beast, Cinderella, Baymax, Simba and Mufasa, as well as characters from Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc, Toy Story, Up and Zootopia. It will be possible to generate images and videos featuring the characters by early 2026.

With the deal, Disney said it had become the “first major content licensing partner” on Sora, which has been viewed as a highly divisive force in Hollywood. Disney CEO Bob Iger framed the deal as a way to “thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling.”

Disney will also make a US$1bn equity investment in OpenAI, with a view to potentially making further investments. The Mouse House added that it would become a “major customer” of OpenAI, working with it to build new products, tools and experiences for Disney+, as well as “deploying ChatGPT for its employees.”

The deal will likely be greeted with a healthy dose of skepticism from some parts of the international production community. Disney itself has sued AI companies such as Midjourney and MiniMax over claims of flagrant copyright infringement. On Thursday, it emerged Disney had sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google, accusing the tech giant of “blatant infringement” and operating like a “virtual vending machine” that reproduces, renders and distributes copies of Disney characters “on a mass scale.”

Disney and OpenAI said they had a “shared commitment to the responsible use of AI that protects user safety and the rights of creators,” adding that they would “advance human-centred AI that respects the creative industries and expands what is possible for storytelling.”

Other characters included in the deal are Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor, Thanos, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers and Yoda.

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” said Iger. “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works.”

He continued: “Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, added: “Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content.

“This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”