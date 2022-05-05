Disney Branded TV adapting cerebral palsy story Out of My Mind for Disney+

Disney Branded Television is producing a film adaptation of American author Sharon M Draper’s acclaimed novel Out of My Mind for streaming platform Disney+.

Produced by US prodcos Big Beach, Participant, EveryWhere Studios and Disney Branded Television, the project will be directed by Amber Sealey (No Man of God) from an adapted screenplay penned by Daniel Stiepleman (On the Basis of Sex).

The film tells the story of a multi-talented 12-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy. She has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but is not given the same academic opportunities as her classmates due to the fact she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair. Actress Phoebe-Rae Taylor has been cast in the lead role following a worldwide search.

The production team includes multiple people from the cerebral palsy and AAC (augmentative and alternative communication device) community. They have been involved from the earliest stages of development, said Disney Branded Television.

Peter Saraf (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) is producing the film alongside Dan Angel (Rescued By Ruby) and Participant. The executive producers are Big Beach’s Michael B Clark and Alex Turtletaub, Participant founder Jeff Skoll and Robert Kessel, as well as Tom Mazza, David Calver Jones and Brian Gott.