Denmark’s DR extends hit police academy drama The Uniform for S2

MCTV: Danish police drama Uniformen (The Uniform) has been renewed by broadcaster DR for a second season, with filming scheduled to begin in February 2027.

Executive producer Jonas Allen, from Miso Film, said the series had been confirmed to return, with a premiere likely in early 2028, two years after the series launched in February this year.

Upon its debut, the show was seen by 1.5 million people – a 47% audience share – “which is fantastic these days with all the streaming,” Allen told C21 at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

“For a public broadcaster, it was huge. I think it was the best show almost within the last five years, so that propelled our development of season two.”

Development actually started immediately after the scripts for S1 had been completed, with writers Oscar Giese and Anders August getting back to work just as Jonas Alexander Arnby was on set filming with an ensemble cast featuring Lene Maria Christensen, Soheil Bavi, Clara Rosager, Gustav Giese and Jakob Cedergren.

“We started developing together with DR without knowing if we’re going to be greenlit,” Allen said. “Then after the broadcast, they decided to go into a second season. So it’s actually been a development for a year.”

Arnby is also returning to direct, with pre-production set for this October, and delivery expected by the end of 2027.

The story unfolds within the Danish national police academy. When a student shoots and injures an aggressive young man during a violent arrest, the case raises serious questions about the use of force and training of the police. Pressure grows on the school’s new principal as the Independent Police Complaints Authority launches an investigation into the incident, which also examines and challenges the school’s procedures and curricula.

The truth becomes increasingly unclear, and both students and staff are confronted with the difficult choices and heavy responsibility that come with wearing the uniform.

Fremantle is handling international sales and recently sold the six-part series to the BBC, where it will air on BBC Four and join iPlayer.

To read Drama Quarterly’s interview with writers Giese and August and director Arnby, click here.