Danny Tipping rolls out factual outfit Longwave Studios, reveals first series greenlight

Factual veteran Danny Tipping has launched new UK factual prodco Longwave Studios and announced the outfit’s first commission, true crime title, The Bodies on the Bridge.

Former Sky and Parthenon Entertainment executive Tipping will run Longwave as its CEO and creative director. The London-based company will specialise in premium unscripted programming, from hard-hitting investigative series and factual entertainment formats to human interest stories.

Tipping started his career at Channel 4 before going on to work at Parthenon Entertainment as director of production between 2005 and 2012. He was then named director of programming and development at UK pay TV broadcaster Sky.

Tipping was appointed to the role of head of factual TV at Znak & Co, before founding Transistor Films, a prodco under the Sky Studios umbrella which produced series such as I Am a Killer (Netflix).

He is joined at Longwave Studios by two former colleagues from Transistor. Ned Parker has been named head of factual, while Charlie Wakefield will serve as development executive.

Longwave’s first commission is 2×60’ title The Bodies on the Bridge for Hearst Networks’ Crime + Investigation channel. Coproduced with Kremplewood, it details the 2024 murders of Albert Alfonso and Paul Letchworth by Yostin Mosquera and how the killer tried to dispose of their bodies on the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Tipping said: “The team at Longwave have forged a great reputation for creating outstanding documentaries for our commissioning partners around the world and we are continuing that work under our new banner.

“To be in a position to announce a new commission at launch, we feel is testament to the excellent broadcaster relationships we have built up over the years and we’re very grateful for that continued support.”