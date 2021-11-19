Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Curiosity commissions war documentaries from France’s ZED

Normandy, Northern Men Empire

US factual SVoD platform Curiosity Stream and the linear Curiosity Channel have commissioned 10 documentary programmes from French producer and distributor ZED.

The order includes four episodes of Besieged Fortresses, Battles of Legend, directed by Fabrice Buysschaert, Sophie Scala, Marion Vaqué- Marti and Angèle Berlan. The series explores how fortresses redefined the art of warfare.

Also in the deal are three episodes of Normandy, Northern Men Empire, directed by Juliette Desbois. It examines the armed conflicts that made Normandy one of the most coveted territories in Europe.

Manuel Catteau, president of ZED, said: “This agreement strengthens the close ties between our two companies. It also strengthens our growth strategy in the US market, which has become a key territory for us.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 19-11-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Zed to shop Florence Nightingale show
Arte, ZED build Notre-Dame docuseries
ZED royal docs anointed by global nets
ZED adds KKK, Trump titles to slate
ZED partners on Arte doc trio
Autentic factual attracts Curiosity, ORF
Drive series satisfies Curiosity Stream
Scorpion feeds Curiosity with factual
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

International TV business pioneer and RDF Media founder David Frank dies aged 63
UK indie DCD Media set to sell assets to 108 Media for up to $6.3m
South Korea's CJ ENM buys Endeavor Content’s scripted business in $775m deal
Buccaneer Media targets international scripted with Dougray Scott in Scotland
Squid Game dominates as Netflix unveils new viewership metric