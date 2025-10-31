Curio Pictures, AFTRS and Sony Pictures TV launch internship programme

Australia’s Curio Pictures, its parent Sony Pictures Television and the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) have partnered to create the inaugural Curio Pathway Internship, which aims to develop the career of an AFTRS graduate.

The Curio Pathway Internship is supported by the Sony Pictures Creative Diversity Fund, with a remit to build a community of diverse creative talent within the international television industry. The fund operates across the international production group, which includes Curio Pictures, Eleven Films and Left Bank Pictures.

“As a business we are committed to finding practical pathways to support the next generation of brilliant talent coming through and are delighted to be partnering with AFTRS on this initiative,” said Curio Pictures MD Jo Porter.

The inaugural recipient of the internship is emerging indigenous screenwriter Paige Webster who will commence a 12-month paid position with the Curio Pictures team in Sydney from November. Webster will graduate from the AFTRS Master of Arts Screen: Screenwriting programme at the end of this year.

The internship has been designed for the recipient to build meaningful credits, experience and connections while working as an active member of the Curio Pictures development and producing team. Applications for the internship were invited from 2023 and 2024 AFTRS graduates and AFTRS final year students, with 69 applications received.