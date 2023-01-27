Constantin Film in Germany extends contracts of MDs Koch, Koppert

Germany’s Constantin Film has extended the contracts of both the company’s managing directors, Torsten Koch and Oliver Koppert.

Koch and Koppert will continue to be at the helm of Constantin Film in the coming years, the Munich-based distributor said.

Koch has been at Constantin Film since 1999, first as director of marketing and publicity, then, since 2008, as MD of distribution, marketing and publicity at Constantin Film Distribution.

Koppert has been responsible for distribution at Constantin Film since 2007 and MD of distribution and sales since 2008.

Prior to joining Constantin Film, he worked at Warner Bros Germany for nearly 10 years and then for more than 10 years as head of distribution at United International Pictures and Universal Pictures.

Constantin Film has significantly grown its TV business in recent years, producing shows such as Black Beauty for Disney+ and Perfume for Germany’s ZDFneo and Netflix.