CJ ENM hires Rideback, Mad Rabbit alum Elsie Choi to bolster scripted business

CJ ENM America, the US-based arm of South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM, has appointed former Rideback and Mad Rabbit exec Elsie Choi as executive VP, head of scripted TV.

In the LA-based role, Choi will be responsible for overseeing development and production of new series, acting as the creative point of contact for CJ ENM and its roster of subsidiary and affiliated studios in the US.

In addition, Choi will look to grow the US business by adapting titles from CJ ENM’s catalogue into English-language projects. She will report to CJ ENM America’s president of US scripted, Angela Killoren.

Before joining CJ ENM, she was a non-writing exec producer on the upcoming 20th Television and Hulu series Interior Chinatown. She was also previously the head of cable and streaming for television incubator Rideback, senior VP of development at Mad Rabbit, a joint venture between writer, producer and director Kari Skogland and Red Arrow Studios, and head of development at Willis Brothers Films.

Seoul-based CJ ENM owns Studio Dragon and ENM Studios, and is the majority owner of Fifth Season, in addition to holding a minority stake in Skydance.

“This appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional content that resonates with diverse audiences around the world,” said Killoren.

“With her impressive track record championing underrepresented voices and stories, Elsie is an exceptional addition to our leadership team. We look forward to supercharging the breadth of innovative projects that CJ is known for bringing to audiences around the world.”