CJ ENM alum Hayoung Rhee joins South Korean format specialist Something Special as VP, head of sales

Former CJ ENM executive Hayoung Rhee has been appointed to the role of vice president, head of sales, at Seoul-based format agency Something Special (Unforgettable Duet).

Prior to joining the company, she spent 13 years at South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM, serving as general manager of the entertainment division.

Rhee began her career at music channel Mnet and later at OCN, specialising in programming and acquisitions. She also worked at ENM America as part of the global division, as well as serving in international music marketing and promotion at Universal Music Korea.

Rhee said: “I am very excited to join the amazing team at Something Special, a pioneer that has been leading the format market in Korea. I can’t wait to share our latest content line-up at ATF and other upcoming content markets worldwide.”