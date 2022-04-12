Chinese streamer Youku unearths Sinking Ship’s Dino Dana adventure series

Streaming platform Youku in China has acquired Sinking Ship Entertainment’s dinosaur adventure series Dino Dana from Bomanbridge Media.

Seasons one and two of the series, created and directed by Sinking Ship’s JJ Johnson, will be available for streaming in China on Youku later this year.

It comes after the show recently secured additional broadcast partners in Latin America, including Canal Once in Mexico as well as Senal Colombia and Canal Capital in Colombia.

Dino Dana follows a 10-year-old girl who loves dinosaurs. Her life changes forever when she’s given a guide which not only teaches her new things about dinosaurs, but also gives her the power to imagine dinosaurs into real life.

Developed as a follow-up to the Dino Dan series, it is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment in association with TVOkids and Prime Video.

The series premiered in 2017 and was followed by the theatrical release in June 2020 of Dino Dana The Movie, produced for TVOkids and Prime Video with the participation of Téléfilm Canada, Shaw Rocket Fund and Ontario Creates.

“Live-action series can be a difficult genre to place in China, but with our careful approach on excellent dubbing standards, and the series guarantee to offer a great script, character development and top-notch CGI, it was a clear choice in the streamer’s attempt to diversify the kids and family offering,” said Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media.