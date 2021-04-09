Channel 5 climbs into UK’s hot tubs

Please wait...
ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has commissioned a new series about the rising popularity of hot tubs in Britain.

From Banijay-owned Definitely Productions, Hot Tub Brits will chart the history of the hot tub, as well as shine a light on the fans who spend upwards of £22,000 (US$30,200) on them and the companies who design, craft and install the latest versions.

The 2×60’ factual series was commissioned by Kit Morey and will be executive produced by Rachel Arnold and Jon Green at Definitely Productions.

Green said: “They’re the epitome of fun, luxury and the Great British summertime, and there is a whole world of hot tub fanatics who we can’t wait to introduce you to. If ever there was a right time to get your own hot tub, it’s right now.”

