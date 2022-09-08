Channel 4 to meet Nine Perfect Strangers after acquiring Hulu original drama

Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has acquired eight-part Hulu original drama series Nine Perfect Strangers.

The 8×60’ series is based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name and will debut on C4 on Wednesday September 28 at 22.00.

The story is set at a boutique resort that promises healing and transformation to nine stressed city dwellers who have no idea what is about to hit them.

The show is directed by David E Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), who created it together with Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content, which has just rebranded as Fifth Season.

The cast of strangers are played by Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten, while Kidman plays the founder of the resort.