Channel 4 picks up Northern Pictures’ Paramount+ Australian comedy Spreadsheet

Channel 4 in the UK has acquired Spreadsheet, the Paramount+ Australia-set comedy in which Katherine Parkinson stars as a divorced mum looking for sex without commitment.

The eight-part comedy follows a mother-of-two , played by Parkinson (Humans), who creates a database of sex options, customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life.

It looks to answer the conundrum of whether a woman can have sexual freedom, a career and a family while retaining their sanity.

The show was produced by Northern Pictures and created by Kala Ellis with Darren Ashton. Global distribution is handled by ITV Studios.

Spreadsheet launched on Paramount+ in Australia last year and has also been sold to broadcasters including CBC in Canada.

Filmed in Melbourne, the series will premiere on Channel 4 on May 18 and will then be available as a boxset on ad-supported streaming service All 4.

Spreadsheet also stars Rowan Witt (The Book of Mormon), Robbie Magisiva (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers) and Zahra Newman (Neighbours).

Nick Lee, Channel 4’s head of acquisitions, said: “Spreadsheet is a hilarious, risqué comedy which we are thrilled to be showing on Channel 4 and All 4. It has a distinctive, strong voice which we know will really resonate with our audience.”