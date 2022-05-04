Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Channel 4 orders apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns starring Simon Bird

Simon Bird in The Inbetweeners

UK commercially funded pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned an apocalyptic comedy series starring The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner actor Simon Bird.

Coproduced by Jax Media and Universal International Studios, Everyone Else Burns is a six-part coming-of-age comedy about a puritanical Christian Mancunian family as they navigate modern-day life to protect themselves from eternal hellfire.

The series is written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor and directed by Nick Collett. Jax Media founder and CEO Tony Hernandez and president Brooke Posch exec produce, while Molly Seymour, head of Jax Media UK, produces.

Starring alongside Bird are actors including Kate O’Flynn (Death in Paradise), Amy James-Kelly (Gentleman Jack) and Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats).

Karolina Kaminska 04-05-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Channel 4 gets Married to a Psychopath from Big Little Fish
Channel 4 orders dating format The Nevermets
Channel 4 cleans up Britain's Greatest Treasures with Whitworth Media on More4
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

ABC, Discovery NZ stock up on factual, kids' content from Beyond Rights
Roku, Apollo Global said to be among potential bidders for Starz stake
Beta Film launches Spanish producer-distributor led by Gamero, Nogueroles
Vice Media explores sale options for full or parts of business, according to US reports
Federation's Glisk signs author Ivar Leon Menger, adapts three thrillers