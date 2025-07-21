Celebs set to muck in on The Farm as TV Azteca greenlights Mexican adaptation

Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca has commissioned a local-language version of Swedish reality format The Farm, distributed globally by Fremantle.

Originally produced in 2001 by Stockholm-based outfit Strix for Sweden’s TV4 and Norway’s TV2, the unscripted series brings together a group of novices to run a farm with no personal luxuries, electricity, running water or access to technology.

The format has already been adapted in more than 30 countries, including Brazil, France, Italy, Greece and Hungary. In Spain, Mediaset adapted it in 2022 while Paramount-owned channel Chilevisión produced a South American version.

The Mexican version, produced by Fremantle, will feature celebrity contestants and will be titled La granja VIP (The VIP Farm).

Adrián Ortega, general director of content at TV Azteca, said: “We’re committed to reinventing reality shows with a fresh, relatable and fun approach that truly connects with our audience. La Granja VIP is a clear example of our vision for innovative storytelling.”