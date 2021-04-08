CBS to cancel MacGyver

ViacomCBS-owned US network CBS is cancelling procedural crime series MacGyver following its current fifth season.

A reboot of ABC’s 1985-1992 series of the same name, MacGyver follows an undercover agent who prefers to fight crime with ingenious feats of engineering rather than lethal force. It stars Lucas Till in the lead role and is produced by CBS Studios and Lionsgate.

The first season of the reboot debuted on CBS in 2016, while S5 premiered in December 2020 and is scheduled to conclude at the end of this month. Monica Macer took over as showrunner on the programme’s latest run after series creator Peter Lenkov was fired following allegations of workplace toxicity.

“All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl.

“The MacGyver team travelled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favourite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”