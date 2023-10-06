Canal+, TVNZ, RTS among buyers for Finnish domestic drama A Good Family

French pay TV broadcaster Canal+ has acquired Finnish domestic drama A Good Family for its crime and thriller-skewing channel Polar+.

The deal was done by French independent distributor and producer About Premium Content (APC), which also announced further sales for the title.

The 6×45’ show has been picked up by TVNZ in New Zealand, RTS in Switzerland and RTBF (Auvio) in Belgium.

Produced by Finnish prodco Vertigo for Finnish broadcaster MTV and streamer C More, A Good Family sees a homicide detective and her husband thrust into a dangerous underworld when their son brings a heinous crime to their doorstep.

Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, joint-CEOs and co-founders of APC, said: “Following its debut at Mipcom last year, we’re delighted to have secured a robust group of broadcast partners who will bring this compelling series to new international audiences.”