Canada’s WildBrain to shutter its broadcast business, creating int’l M&A opportunities

Canadian studio and channel owner WildBrain is getting out of the broadcast business, with the company today announcing it will close down Family Channel, Family Jr, WildBrainTV and Télémagino after they were dropped by cable providers Rogers Communications and Bell.

WildBrain said the channels are “no longer commercially viable” after their distribution was so significantly dented by losing carriage with two of the country’s biggest cable companies.

Bell had removed the channels earlier this year, while Rogers told WildBrain previously that it intended to cease distribution of the channels. Kids-focused WildBrain lodged an appeal with the Canadian Radio-television & Telecommunications Commission, arguing that it was the subject of “undue disadvantage.”

However, the TV regulator found this was not the case and sided with Rogers. Consequently, the winding down of all four channels will take place in the coming months after they are removed by Rogers.

The carriage disputes with Bell and Rogers came at a bad time for WildBrain, which was amid a US$28m deal to offload its broadcast assets to IoM Media Ventures. The deal was announced in December 2024, with WildBrain planning to sell a 66.6% majority stake, but the agreement fell apart in the spring after Bell dropped the channels.

The deal was an important one for WildBrain as it would have meant it was no longer subject to the Broadcasting Act rule that prevents Canadian broadcasting businesses and assets from being majority owned by non-Canadian companies.

However, after the IoM Media Ventures deal fell through, and with carriage of the channels significantly limited, the decision has been taken to shut down the broadcast business altogether so the company can proceed with exploring international M&A opportunities.

WildBrain president and CEO Josh Scherba said it was “unfortunate” the channels were closing down but stressed that the “impact on our broader business is minimal and does not affect our go-forward strategy.”

The closure of the channels marks the end of an era in kids’ television, where Family Channel cemented itself as part of the fabric of youth-focused entertainment after its launch in 1988.

“For nearly four decades, Family Channel has been a trusted destination for Canadian kids and families. We’re incredibly proud of the legacy we’ve built – thanks to our loyal viewers, dedicated television employees and the many talented Canadian producers we’ve partnered with,” said Scherba.

The channel closures come at a very challenging time for Canadian kids’ entertainment, with funding body The Shaw Rocket Fund also facing potential closure after Rogers said it planned to discontinue its financial backing.

Scherba said that despite the “ongoing industry headwinds,” WildBrain’s diversified business model is allowing it to continue growing. Most recently, in its third-quarter results, revenue grew 42% to C$128.4m (US$92.9m) compared to the same period a year ago. For the fiscal year to-date, revenue growth has been 17%, according to WildBrain.

“We remain focused on sustaining that momentum by leveraging our iconic IP – such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake and Teletubbies – across streaming, YouTube, consumer products and immersive fan experiences,” added Scherba. “As the entertainment landscape evolves, so do we – with a clear vision and an unwavering commitment to delivering quality content and beloved brands to kids and families around the world.”