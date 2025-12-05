By Bunny hops into production after order from TVO, Radio-Canada, TFO, Knowledge

Canadian broadcasters and networks TVOkids, Radio-Canada, TFO and Knowledge Kids have combined to commission By Bunny, a 2D animated series focused on literacy and zoology.

The series, aimed at kids aged four to seven, comes from Montreal-based Sphere Media in partnership with Irish film and TV studio Telegael and Indian animation outfits Mesmor Studios and Anaganaga Pictures.

Created by children’s author Judith Henderson and head writer Anne-Marie Perrotta, the 52×6’ project is hosted by a sweater-wearing bunny whose superpower is taking a scientific fact and morphing it into a full-blown story that engages and entertains while inspiring kids to read and write.

In Europe, the series will be distributed by ZDF Studios, while Bejuba! Entertainment will represent it in the rest of the world, excluding Canada, India and Ireland.

The show is expected to be delivered by the end of 2027, with pre-production and scriptwriting already underway in Canada.

“In today’s global market, developing homegrown IP is no small feat – and By Bunny does it with heart, humour and curiosity,” said Kirsten Hurd, commissioning editor for TVOkids.