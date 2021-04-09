Bunim/Murray promotes three execs

Banijay-owned unscripted prodco Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP) in the US has promoted three senior executives under the company’s new president Julie Pizzi.

Pizzi was appointed president of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer in late February, upped from her previous role of president of entertainment and development.

Since taking the helm of the prodco, Pizzi has promoted Rupert Dobson to exec VP of development, Farnaz Farjam to exec VP of current and John Greco to chief operating officer.

Dobson, who was formerly senior VP of development, will oversee all of the studio’s development efforts in his new role, including original entertainment formats for broadcast, cable and premium streaming platforms.

At BMP, Dobson has developed physical gameshow Cash Back with CJENM and upcoming projects with CBS, Fox and Universal Television Alternative Studios.

Farjam, who previously served as senior VP of entertainment and development, will now lead the studio’s current programming efforts. Farjam currently oversees such series as Sway Life and the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She joined BMP as a producer in 2003.

Finally, Greco has been upped from his previous role of exec VP of production. Greco joined BMP in 2008 and has overseen hundreds of hours of programming, including several seasons of MTV franchises The Real World and The Challenge.

In addition to supervising all aspects of production including preproduction, production and post-production, Greco will now oversee human resources and facilities, while continuing to implement systems and policies, develop cost-efficient production solutions and maintain relationships with network partners.

Pizzi said: “Rupert is a creative force of nature and Farnaz is a gifted storyteller – together, they will oversee our creative team and shepherd our projects from development through delivery. And John Greco has helmed our production management team for over a decade and has the experience and expertise to excel in this new role.”