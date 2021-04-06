Boat Rocker explores Covid America

Canadian distributor Boat Rocker Studios, part of Boat Rocker Media, has picked up the TV distribution rights to podcast company The Audio Drama Initiative’s first video documentary, Covid America.

The two-part show attempts to share the stories of everyday Americans dealing with Covid and was filmed across eight US states.

The series is due to be ready to air in June and was directed and produced by Mitchell Maxwell of the Audio Drama Initiative, which was founded in 2019 by Lou Aronica.

The show is produced by Hiatt Woods, Monty Hobbs, Carl Vorwerk and Valerie Smaldone.

Natalie Vinet, VP of global sales, unscripted at Boat Rocker Studios, said: “As soon as we heard about Covid America we knew it would be a great fit for our factual portfolio. This is an extremely relevant and timely documentary that deserves to be seen around the world.”