Blue Ant’s Love Nature launches as linear offering via Australia’s Fetch TV

Blue Ant Media’s nature-focused linear and streaming brand Love Nature is launching as a linear subscription channel on Fetch TV in Australia.

The move marks the first time Love Nature, which is currently present in more than 145 countries, has been made available as a linear offering in Australia.

The agreement was brokered by advisor Jon Penn of Sydney-based Future of Media Advisory.

Love Nature programming set to launch through Fetch TV’s two main subscription offerings, Fetch Knowledge and Ultimate Channel Packs, will include four-part series Chasing the Rains, narrated by Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus). Set to premiere on April 22, the series follows cheetahs, wild dogs and elephants as they navigate one of Africa’s worst droughts in two decades.

Other programming will include Uptown Otters (6×60’), following the story of three otter families in Singapore; Planet Shark (3×60’), which charts an underwater expedition with the world’s leading shark scientists; and season two of New Kids in the Wild (5×60’), which looks at the crucial first months in the lives of baby animals.