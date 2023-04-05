Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Blue Ant’s Love Nature launches as linear offering via Australia’s Fetch TV

Chasing the Rains looks at the impact of drought on African wildlife

Blue Ant Media’s nature-focused linear and streaming brand Love Nature is launching as a linear subscription channel on Fetch TV in Australia.

The move marks the first time Love Nature, which is currently present in more than 145 countries, has been made available as a linear offering in Australia.

The agreement was brokered by advisor Jon Penn of Sydney-based Future of Media Advisory.

Love Nature programming set to launch through Fetch TV’s two main subscription offerings, Fetch Knowledge and Ultimate Channel Packs, will include four-part series Chasing the Rains, narrated by Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus). Set to premiere on April 22, the series follows cheetahs, wild dogs and elephants as they navigate one of Africa’s worst droughts in two decades.

Other programming will include Uptown Otters (6×60’), following the story of three otter families in Singapore; Planet Shark (3×60’), which charts an underwater expedition with the world’s leading shark scientists; and season two of New Kids in the Wild (5×60’), which looks at the crucial first months in the lives of baby animals.

Jordan Pinto 05-04-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

S4C greenlights Wildflame factual pair
Endeavor said to be closing in on blockbuster $9.3bn deal to acquire WWE
ITV searches for factual shows about con artists to stock streamer ITVX
WGA calls for strike authorisation vote after unproductive talks with AMPTP
Red Pepper Pictures adapts NBCU's Real Housewives format in SA Winelands